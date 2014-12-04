Uplay+ – Ubisoft stellt alle Spiele des eigenen Abo-Dienstes vor

Auf der E3 2019 kündigte Ubisoft einen hauseigenen Abo-Dienst namens Uplay+ an, welcher ab dem 3. September 2019 für PC-Spieler bereitstehen wird und zum Pauschalpreis Zugriff zu über 100 Titel gewährt. Auf welche Titel sich Uplay+ User freuen können, hat das Unternehmen aktuell vorgestellt.

Inzwischen hat Ubisoft auf der offiziellen Seite alle unterstützten Spiele aufgelistet. Neben zahlreichen alten Schinken sind überraschend viele aktuelle Games darunter zu finden wie „Anno 1800“ oder auch „Assassin’s Creed Odyssey“. Zudem hat das Unternehmen verkündet, dass viele kommende Spiele wie „Ghost Recon Breakpoint“, „Watch Dogs Legion“, „Rainbow Six Quarantine“ und „Gods & Monsters“ in das Angebot aufgenommen werden. Darüber hinaus sind über 40 Premium Editionen einiger Spiele enthalten, die euch nicht nur das Standard Spiel bieten, sondern darüber hinaus auch den Zugriff auf alle DLCs gewähren. So habt ihr bei „Rainbow Six Siege“ zum Beispiel direkt vollen Zugriff auf alle 48 Operator.

Uplay+ wird zu einem monatlichen Preis von 14,99 Euro angeboten. Bis zum 15. August 2019 kann man sich einen Probemonat sichern. Dieser startet mit dem Launch des Abo-Dienstes am 03. September 2019 und läuft am 30. September 2019 ab. Die Mitgliedschaft wird jeweils um einen weiteren Monat automatisch verlängert, sofern man keine Kündigung des Dienstes einreicht. 2020 wird der Abo-Dienst ergänzend über Googles Streaming-Service Stadia angeboten.

Alle Spiele von Uplay+ in der Übersicht: