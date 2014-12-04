Uplay+ – Ubisoft stellt alle Spiele des eigenen Abo-Dienstes vor

Auf der E3 2019 kündigte Ubisoft einen hauseigenen Abo-Dienst namens Uplay+ an, welcher ab dem 3. September 2019 für PC-Spieler bereitstehen wird und zum Pauschalpreis Zugriff zu über 100 Titel gewährt. Auf welche Titel sich Uplay+ User freuen können, hat das Unternehmen aktuell vorgestellt.
Inzwischen hat Ubisoft auf der offiziellen Seite alle unterstützten Spiele aufgelistet. Neben zahlreichen alten Schinken sind überraschend viele aktuelle Games darunter zu finden wie „Anno 1800“ oder auch „Assassin’s Creed Odyssey“. Zudem hat das Unternehmen verkündet, dass viele kommende Spiele wie „Ghost Recon Breakpoint“, „Watch Dogs Legion“, „Rainbow Six Quarantine“ und „Gods & Monsters“ in das Angebot aufgenommen werden. Darüber hinaus sind über 40 Premium Editionen einiger Spiele enthalten, die euch nicht nur das Standard Spiel bieten, sondern darüber hinaus auch den Zugriff auf alle DLCs gewähren. So habt ihr bei „Rainbow Six Siege“ zum Beispiel direkt vollen Zugriff auf alle 48 Operator.
Uplay+ wird zu einem monatlichen Preis von 14,99 Euro angeboten. Bis zum 15. August 2019 kann man sich einen Probemonat sichern. Dieser startet mit dem Launch des Abo-Dienstes am 03. September 2019 und läuft am 30. September 2019 ab. Die Mitgliedschaft wird jeweils um einen weiteren Monat automatisch verlängert, sofern man keine Kündigung des Dienstes einreicht. 2020 wird der Abo-Dienst ergänzend über Googles Streaming-Service Stadia angeboten.
Alle Spiele von Uplay+ in der Übersicht:
- Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition
- Anno 2205 – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed – Director’s Cut
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry – Standalone Edition
- Assassin’s Creed II – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition*
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition*
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Discovery Tour
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations – Standard Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition*
- Assassin’s Creed Unity – Standard Edition
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
- Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
- Child of Light
- Cold Fear
- Far Cry 2 – Fortune’s Edition
- Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon (Standalone)
- Far Cry 3 – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition*
- Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition
- Flashback Origin
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
- From Dust
- Gods & Monsters (coming soon)
- I Am Alive
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2
- Might & Magic IX
- Might & Magic VII – For Blood And Honor
- Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
- Might & Magic X Legacy – Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes II – Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes III – Complete Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes V – Standard Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI – Gold Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI – Shades of Darkness
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII – Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic: Heroes VII – Trial by Fire
- Monopoly PLUS
- Ode
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia (2008)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands – Deluxe Edition
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Rayman 2
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Forever
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Silent Hunter 2
- Silent Hunter 3
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific – Gold Edition
- Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth – Standard Edition
- Speed Buster
- Starlink – Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
- Steep – X Games Gold Edition*
- The Crew – Ultimate Edition*
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition*
- The Settlers 1 – History Edition
- The Settlers 2 – History Edition
- The Settlers 3 – History Edition
- The Settlers 4 – History Edition
- The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings – History Edition
- The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire – History Edition
- The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom – History Edition
- Tom Clancy’s EndWar
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition (coming soon)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference – Uplay
- Trials Evolution – Gold Edition
- Trials Fusion – Standard Edition
- Trials Rising – Gold Edition
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Watch_Dogs – Complete Edition
- Watch_Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
- Watch_Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition* (coming soon)
- World In Conflict – Complete Edition
- Zombi