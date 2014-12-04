Release-Liste: September 2019

- Titel : Spyro Reignited Trilogy*
- Genre: Jump&Run
- Entwickler: Toys for Bob
- Release: 03.09.2019 (PC, Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 39,99€
- Titel : Catherine: Full Body*
- Genre: Adventure
- Entwickler: Studio Zero
- Release: 03.09.2019 (PS4, PSV)
- Preis: 59,99€
- Titel : Torchlight 2
- Genre: Action-Rollenspiel
- Entwickler: Runic Games
- Release: 03.09.2019 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 19,99€
- Titel : Final Fantasy 8: Remastered
- Genre: Rollenspiel
- Entwickler: Square Enix
- Release: 03.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 19,99€
- Titel : River City Girls
- Genre: Beat ’em up
- Entwickler: WayForward
- Release: 05.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 29,99€
- Titel : WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship*
- Genre: Rennspiel
- Entwickler: Kylotonn Entertainment
- Release: 06.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 69,99€
- Titel : Monster Hunter World: Iceborne*
- Genre: Action-Rollenspiel
- Entwickler: Capcom
- Release: 06.09.2019 (PS4, Xbox One), Januar 2020 (PC)
- Preis: ab 39,99€
- Titel : Gears 5*
- Genre: 3rd-Person-Shooter
- Entwickler: The Coalition
- Release: 06.09.2019 (PC, Xbox One)
- Preis: 69,99€
- Titel : The Bard’s Tale 4*
- Genre: Rollenspiel
- Entwickler: inXile Entertainment
- Release: 06.09.2019 (PS4, Xbox One), 18.09.2018 (PC)
- Preis: 36,99€
- Titel : Creature in the Well
- Genre: Geschicklichkeitsspiel
- Entwickler: Flight School Studio
- Release: 06.09.2019 (PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 14,99€
- Titel : NBA 2K20*
- Genre: Sport-Simulation
- Entwickler: Visual Concepts
- Release: 06.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 69,99€
- Titel : eFootball PES 2020*
- Genre: Sport-Simulation
- Entwickler: Konami Digital Entertainment
- Release: 10.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Preis: 69,99€
- Titel : GreedFall*
- Genre: Action-Rollenspiel
- Entwickler: Spiders
- Release: 10.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Preis: 46,99€
- Titel : Blasphemous
- Genre: Action-Rollenspiel
- Entwickler: The Game Kitchen
- Release: 10.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Preis: —
- Titel : Daemon X Machina*
- Genre: Action
- Entwickler: Marvelous Interactive
- Release: 13.09.2019 (Switch)
- Preis: 55,99€
- Titel : Borderlands 3*
- Genre: Ego-Shooter
- Entwickler: Gearbox Software LLC
- Release: 13.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Preis: 69,99€
- Titel : NASCAR Heat 4
- Genre: Rennspiel
- Entwickler: Monster Games
- Release: 13.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Preis: 49,99€
- Titel : AI: The Somnium Files
- Genre: Adventure
- Entwickler: Spike Chunsoft
- Release: 18.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 59,99€
- Titel : Castle Crashers Remastered
- Genre: Action
- Entwickler: The Behemoth
- Release: 4. Quartal 2019 (PS4), 17.09.2019 (Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 14,99€
- Titel : Hunt: Showdown
- Genre: Multiplayer-Shooter
- Entwickler: Crytek GmbH
- Release: 4. Quartal 2019 (PS4), 19.09.2019 (Xbox One), 27.08.2019 (PC)
- Preis: 39,99€
- Titel : Police Stories
- Genre: Taktik-Shooter
- Entwickler: Mighty Morgan
- Release: 19.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 14,99€
- Titel : Overland
- Genre: Rundenstrategie
- Entwickler: Finji
- Release: 19.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 24,99€
- Titel : Devil May Cry 2
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Entwickler: Capcom
- Release: 19.09.2019 (Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 19,99€
- Titel : Untitled Goose Game
- Genre: Geschicklichkeitsspiel
- Entwickler: House House
- Release: 20.09.2019 (PC, Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: —
- Titel : The Sojourn
- Genre: Puzzlespiel
- Entwickler: Shifting Tides Studio
- Release: 20.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Preis: 21,99€
- Titel : Ni No Kuni: Der Fluch der Weißen Königin*
- Genre: Rollenspiel
- Entwickler: Level-5
- Release: 20.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch), 01.02.2013 (PS3)
- Preis: 49,99€
- Titel : The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Remake*
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Entwickler: Nintendo
- Release: 20.09.2019 (Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 55,99€
- Titel : Dead by Daylight
- Genre: Asymmetrischer Multiplayer-Horror-Titel
- Entwickler: Behaviour Interactive
- Release: 24.09.2019 (Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 39,99€
- Titel : The Surge 2*
- Genre: Action-Rollenspiel
- Entwickler: Deck 13 Interactive
- Release: 24.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Preis: 54,99€
- Titel : Northgard*
- Genre: Aufbau-Strategie
- Entwickler: Shiro Games
- Release: 26.09.2019 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 29,99€
- Titel : Darksiders 2*
- Genre: Action-Adventure
- Entwickler: Vigil Games
- Release: 26.09.2019 (Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 27,99€
- Titel : Contra Rogue Corps*
- Genre: Action
- Entwickler: Konami Digital Entertainment
- Release: 24.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 36,99€
- Titel : FIFA 20*
- Genre: Sport-Simulation
- Entwickler: EA Sports
- Release: 27.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 69,99€
- Titel : DRAGON QUEST® XI S: Streiter des Schicksals – Definitive Edition*
- Genre: JRPG
- Entwickler: Chunsoft
- Release: 27.09.2019 (Nintendo Switch)
- Preis: 59,99€
- Titel : Tropico 6*
- Genre: Aufbau-Strategie
- Entwickler: Limbic Entertainment
- Release: 27.09.2019 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Preis: 54,99€
- Titel : Code Vein*
- Genre: Action-Rollenspiel
- Entwickler: Shift
- Release: 27.09.2019 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Preis: 69,99€
* Die hier aufgeführten Angebote sind mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Next-Gamer: Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision.