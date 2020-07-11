PlayStation Store – Neue Deals sowie exklusive Rabatte für PS Plus-Abonnenten

Ab sofort sind im PlayStation Store neue Angebote zu finden. Zwei Wochen habt ihr Zeit euch die Angebote zu sichern. In einigen Fällen gewährt Sony einen exklusiven Preisnachlass für PS Plus-User.
Sony Interactive Entertainment hat den sogenannten „Games of a Generation“-Sale ausgerufen. So finden sich ab sofort im Playstation Store besondere Angebote. Highlights des Sales stellen Angebote wie „Ace Combat 7“ in der Deluxe Edition dar, welche zu einem Preis 39,99 Euro statt 94,99 Euro zu haben ist. Auch „Call of Duty Black Ops 4“ findet sich mit einem Rabatt von 67 Prozent in der Auflistung wieder und kostet aktuell 23,09 Euro. „Project Cars 2“ landet für 14,99 Euro in eurer Sammlung und die erste Episode der „Dark Pictures Anthology“ namens „Men of Medan“ wird aktuell für 19,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro angeboten.
Für Playstation Plus-User gibt es weitere exklusive Rabatte für Spiele wie „Astro Bot Rescue Mission“, „Shadow of the Colossus“, „Déraciné“ und „The Inpatient“. In den meisten Fällen werden zusätzliche 10 Prozent Rabatt gewährt. Die exklusiven PS Plus-Rabatte findet ihr hier.
Alle angebote in der Übersicht:
- ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition
- ARK: Aberration
- ARK: Extinction
- ARK: Scorched Earth
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Founder’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity…
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – DELUXE EDITION
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Battlefield™ 1
- Battlefield™ V Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: WWII – Gold Edition
- Complete Your ARK Season Pass
- Conan Exiles
- Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
- DARK SOULS™ III – Deluxe Edition
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Game of the Year E…
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3 Deluxe Edition
- ESO Elsweyr Standard
- ESO Elswyer CE
- ESO Elswyer CE Upgrade
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
- Far Cry®5 Gold Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition
- HITMAN™ 2
- HITMAN™ 2 – Gold Edition
- Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition
- LEGO DC SUPER VILLAINS – DELUXE
- LEGO HARRY POTTER – YEARS 1-7 COLLECTION
- LEGO JURASSIC WORLD
- LEGO MOVIE 2
- LEGO WORLDS
- Metro Redux
- Need for Speed™ Deluxe Bundle (Rivals and 2015)
- Need for Speed™ Payback – Deluxe Edition
- No Man’s Sky
- Overwatch® Legendary Edition
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
- Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition
- Project CARS 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Rocket League®
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edit…
- Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bun…
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Spyro™ + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
- TEKKEN 7 – Rematch Edition
- The Crew® 2 – Deluxe Edition
- The Elder Scrolls – online Base game – Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Sims™ 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year E…
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Watch Dogs® 2 – Deluxe Edition