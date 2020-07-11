PlayStation Store – Neue Deals sowie exklusive Rabatte für PS Plus-Abonnenten

Ab sofort sind im PlayStation Store neue Angebote zu finden. Zwei Wochen habt ihr Zeit euch die Angebote zu sichern. In einigen Fällen gewährt Sony einen exklusiven Preisnachlass für PS Plus-User.

Sony Interactive Entertainment hat den sogenannten „Games of a Generation“-Sale ausgerufen. So finden sich ab sofort im Playstation Store besondere Angebote. Highlights des Sales stellen Angebote wie „Ace Combat 7“ in der Deluxe Edition dar, welche zu einem Preis 39,99 Euro statt 94,99 Euro zu haben ist. Auch „Call of Duty Black Ops 4“ findet sich mit einem Rabatt von 67 Prozent in der Auflistung wieder und kostet aktuell 23,09 Euro. „Project Cars 2“ landet für 14,99 Euro in eurer Sammlung und die erste Episode der „Dark Pictures Anthology“ namens „Men of Medan“ wird aktuell für 19,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro angeboten.

Für Playstation Plus-User gibt es weitere exklusive Rabatte für Spiele wie „Astro Bot Rescue Mission“, „Shadow of the Colossus“, „Déraciné“ und „The Inpatient“. In den meisten Fällen werden zusätzliche 10 Prozent Rabatt gewährt. Die exklusiven PS Plus-Rabatte findet ihr hier.

Alle angebote in der Übersicht: