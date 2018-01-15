PlayStation Store – Neue Angebote – Spiele unter 20 Euro-und unter 10 Euro-Angebote in der Übersicht

Im PlayStation Store sind zahlreiche neue Angebote zu finden. Die Verantwortlichen von Sony Interactive Entertainment haben auf dem PlayStation Blog die neuesten Angebote des PlayStation Stores enthüllt.
Wie die Verantwortlichen von Sony Interactive Entertainment auf dem Playstation Blog bekannt gegeben haben, finden sich aktuell zahlreiche neue Angebote im Playstation Store. Bis zum 6. Februar 2019 könnt ihr euch sich zahlreiche Titel für weniger als 20 bzw. 10 Euro sichern.
Unterhalb dieser Meldung findet ihr eine Übersicht aller Angebotenen Spiele. Einige Titel könnten in Deutschland nicht erhältlich sein. Neben zahlreichen älteren Titeln, finden sich auch Angebote aktueller Titel wieder, wie das im vergangenen Dezember veröffentlichte „Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales“ für 19,99 Euro.
Spiele unter 20 Euro (bis zum 6. Februar)
- Absolver
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Batman Arkham Collection
- Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Battlefield Anniversary Bundle (1, 4, HL & Premium)
- Battlezone Gold Edition
- Birthdays the Beginning
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition
- Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition
- Brawlout Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Season Pass
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Season Pass
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition [R/P]
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
- Casey Powell Lacrosse 16
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
- Demon Gaze II
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored The Complete Collection
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle
- ELEX
- Fallout 4
- FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
- FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
- Farming Simulator 17
- Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition
- Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- GOD WARS Future Past
- Grand Theft Auto V
- GUNS’N’STORIES: BULLETPROOF VR
- Handball 17
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- In Death
- Just Deal With It!
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
- Loading Human: Chapter 1
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor-Game of the Year Edition
- Mutant Football League
- Mutant Football League – Dynasty Edition
- MX vs ATV All Out
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle (Rivals / 2015 / Payback)
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- ONRUSH
- ONRUSH DELUXE EDITION
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outcast – Second Contact Launch Edition
- Override: Mech City Brawl
- Pixel Ripped 1989
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
- Ride 2
- Ride 2 Special Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Game + Theme
- Shadow Warrior Collection
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Space Hulk: Ascension
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- State of Mind
- The BioWare Bundle
- The Council – Complete Season
- The Crew Ultimate Edition
- The Golf Club 2
- The Jackbox Party Bundle
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy
- The Raven Remastered
- The Swords of Ditto
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Titan Quest
- Trackmania Turbo
- Troll and I
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch
- Warhammer Vermintide – The Ultimate Edition
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC Collection
- XCOM 2
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Zombie Army Trilogy
Spiele unter 10 Euro (bis zum 6. Februar)
- Absolute Drift: Zen Edition
- Adam’s Venture Origins Deluxe Edition
- AER – Memories of Old
- AereA Deluxe Edition
- Alekhine’s Gun
- Amnesia: Collection
- Apotheon
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Trilogy
- Bastion
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
- Battlefield Bundle
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade
- Blood Bowl 2
- Bomber Crew
- Bound by Flame
- Brawlout
- Broforce
- Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse
- Canis Canem Edit
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Chaos on Deponia
- Chicken Range
- Child of Light
- City of Brass
- Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku!
- Constructor Game
- Crossing Souls
- Cryptark
- DARK SOULS III – ASHES OF ARIANDEL
- DARK SOULS III : The Ringed City
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Daydreamer: Awakened Edition
- DEAD RISING
- DEAD RISING 2
- DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record
- Death Squared
- Deer Hunter Arcade
- Defunct Deluxe Edition
- Deponia
- Destroy All Humans!
- Destroy All Humans! 2
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Dino Dini’s Kick Off Revival
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION
- DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle
- DOOM
- Dynasty Fully Loaded
- EA SPORTS UFC
- EA SPORTS UFC 2
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition
- Everything
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry Primal
- Fe
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition
- Gem Smashers
- Goosebumps The Game
- Grand Kingdom
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotline Miami Collection
- Human Fall Flat
- Infinite Air with Mark McMorris
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Jetpack Joyride
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 3 XXL Edition
- Krinkle Krusher
- Lichdom: Battlemage
- Lock’s Quest
- Manhunt
- Manual Samuel
- Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom
- Max Payne
- Micro Machines World Series
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Legion Edition
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Motorcycle Club
- Mutant Football League: Demonic Legion Pack
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty
- Mutant Football League: Werewolf Rampage Pack
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- N.E.R.O: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure
- NAtURAL DOCtRINE
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle (Rivals and 2015)
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
- Not A Hero
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Peggle 2
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
- Primal Carnage: Extinction
- Putty Squad Game
- Pyre
- Race The Sun
- Rad Rogers
- Rapala Fishing Pro Series
- Red Dead Revolver
- Red Faction
- Red Faction II
- Reus
- Road Rage
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder
- Rock of Ages 2: Complete Bundle
- Rogue Legacy
- Rollers of the Realm™
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO – Special Edition
- Shadow Warrior
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
- Shiny Deluxe Edition
- Silence
- Sine Mora EX
- Sniper Elite 3
- Space Hulk
- STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition
- Stealth Inc: Ultimate Edition
- Steven Universe: Save the Light
- Submerged
- Suicide Guy
- The Crew
- The Dwarves
- The Evil Within
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Perfect Sniper (VR)
- The Swapper
- The Swindle
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- The Warriors
- This is the Police
- Thomas Was Alone
- Titan Attacks!
- Titan Souls
- Titanfall 2 Standard Edition
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Tour de France 2016
- Transistor
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Valentino Rossi The Game
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Special Edition
- Vegas Party
- Verdun
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- Watch_Dogs
- WATCH_DOGS COMPLETE EDITION
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wuppo Super Deluxe Edition
- Yomawari: Midnight Shadows
- ZOMBI