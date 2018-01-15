Metro Exodus – Foto-Modus angekündigt und alle Trophäen enthüllt

Wie Publisher Deep Silver und Entwickler 4A Games bekannt gegeben haben, wird ihr kommender Ego-Shooter „Metro Exodus“ einen Foto-Modus bieten. Zudem hat der PSNProfiles-Forum-User DeftonesBand die komplette Trophäen-Liste geleaked.

Zum Launch von „Metro Exodus“, am 15. Februar 2019 für Playstation 4, Xbox One und PC, werden Spieler die Möglichkeit erhalten ihre besten Momente im Spiel in einem Foto-Modus festzuhalten. PC-Spieler sollen von Nvidias Ansel-Technologie profitieren.

Jon Bloch, Executive Producer bei 4A Games, sagte folgendes zum Thema: „Der Foto-Modus ist eines der gefragtesten Features in der Metro-Community. Dieser Modus kommt bei First-Person-Shootern generell zwar selten vor, aber das Team war von Anfang an entschlossen, den Modus einzubauen und Metro-Fans die Möglichkeit zu geben, ihre eigenen Geschichten aus den russischen Einöden einzufangen.“

Darüber hinaus hat der PSNProfiles-Forum-User DeftonesBand die komplette Trophäen-Liste von „Metro Exodus“ geleaked. Demnach werdet ihr insgesamt 50 Trophäen freischalten können: 1 Platin, 3 Gold, 6 Silber und 40 Bronze Trophäen. Da hier auch versteckte Trophäen explizit genannt werden gilt ab diesem Abschnitt Spoiler-Gefahr.

Trophäen:

Platinum – Platinum Trophy – Get all Trophies.

Bronze – Exodus – Complete the MOSCOW level.

Bronze – Aurora – Name the locomotive.

Bronze – Regatta – Get into a boat.

Bronze – Railwayman – Get into the Trolley.

Bronze – Friend of the Crew – Find the guitar and teddy bear on the VOLGA level.

Bronze – Long distance passenger – Find the passenger train car.

Bronze – Fisherman – Kill the Catfish.

Bronze – Lower the Bridge – Complete the VOLGA level.

Bronze – Spoiled dinner – Compelete the YAMANTAU level.

Bronze – Driver – Drive the Bukhanka.

Bronze – Roller Coaster – Use the bucket lift on the CASPIAN level to reach the Oasis.

Bronze – Complete road map – Find maps in the laboratory.

Bronze – New order – Complete the CASPIAN level.

Bronze – Gor’ko! – Attend the wedding on the SUMMER level.

Bronze – Decommunization – Destroy the biggest statue in front of the children’s camp on the TAIGA level.

Bronze – Master of the Forest – Stand your ground against the Bear at the first encounter.

Bronze – 5 o’clock – Take part in the Admiral’s tea party on the TAIGA level.

Bronze – Forest Child – Complete the TAIGA level without attacking anyone or getting noticed.

Bronze – Sword of Damocles – Complete the TAIGA level.

Bronze – Putrification – Pass the putrid tunnel.

Silver – Guide – Pass the Research Facility without killing a Blind One on the DEAD CITY level.

Gold – Hardcore – Complete the game in Ranger Hardcore mode.

Bronze – Professsional – Make at least one kill with every ranged weapon.

Bronze – Gunsmith – Install a modification of each category on a single weapon.

Bronze – Tidyman – Spend 500 chemical resources on cleaning weapons.

Bronze – Handyman – Spend 500 consumable resources on crafting.

Bronze – Dressed for Success – Find all upgrades for Artyom’s suit.

Bronze – Martian – Patch the Gasmask.

Bronze – Last Breath – After running out of filters in a hazard zone, craft a new one while suffocating.

Bronze – Antibiotic – Kill 300 mutants.

Bronze – Stand back – Kill 50 enemies at long distance.

Bronze – Silent marksman – Kill 30 enemies with Tikhar.

Bronze – Robin Hood – Kill 30 enemies with Crossbow.

Bronze – Headhunter – Kill 300 human enemies.

Bronze – Saboteur – Melee-kill or stun 50 enemies.

Bronze – Kaleidoscope – Kill 3 enemies using sniper scope while wearing the Gas mask and using the Night Vision goggles.

Bronze – Firebird – Kill a demon with fire.

Silver – Librarian – Find all 70 hidden Diary pages.

Bronze – Old world pictures – Find all 21 post cards.

Bronze – Join us on air – Find a tune on the radio.

Versteckte Trophäen:

Bronze – Brakeman – Detach all train cars on the MOSCOW level.

Silver – Duke – Duke survives.

Bronze – Righteous vengeance – Kill 90 cannibals.

Bronze – Carmaheddon – Make 50 kills with the Bukhanka.

Silver – Damir – Damir stays with crew.

Silver – Alyosha – Alyosha doesn’t get wounded.

Gold – Full Strength – Duke and Damir stay with the crew, Alyosha doesn’t get wounded.

Silver – Eternal Voyage – Save Anna by paying the ultimate price.

Gold – Your Destination – Assume command of the Order.

Quelle: PSNProfiles