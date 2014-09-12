DICE Awards 2017: Overwatch ist das beste Spiel des Jahres

Einmal pro Jahr versammeln sich beim DICE Summit die Experten der Spieleindustrie zu einer großen Fachtagung. Unter anderem werden im Zuge dieser Tagung die DICE Awards verliehen, mit welchen die besten Spiele des vergangenen Jahres gekührt werden. Dieses Jahr stellt dabei keine Ausnahme dar. Besonders erfolgreich waren unter dem Strich Overwatch und Uncharted 4. Overwatch wurde für 6 Kategorien nominiert, wovon es 4 gewinnen konnte. Darunter fällt unter anderem die Würdigung als Spiel des Jahres. Uncharted 4 dagegen kann stolze 10 Nominierungen vorweisen, von denen es ebenfalls 4 gewinnen konnte. Im Folgenden findet Ihr die komplette Liste aller Nominierungen und deren Gewinner (fett gedruckt):
Übergreifende Kategorien
Game of the Year
- Battlefield 1
- Inside
- Overwatch
- Pokemon GO
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday
- Battlefield 1
- Inside
- The Last Guardian
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
- Battlefield 1
- Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
- Overwatch
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- I Expect You to Die
- Inside
- Overwatch
- Owlboy
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Genre Kategorien
Action Game of the Year
- Battlefield 1
- Doom
- Gears of War 4
- Overwatch
- Titanfall 2
Adventure Game of the Year
- Firewatch
- Inside
- King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
- The Last Guardian
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Family Game of the Year
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Ratchet and Clank
- Rock Band Rivals
- Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
Fighting Game of the Year
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd – Revelator –
- Killer Instinct: Season 3
- Pokken Tournament
- Street Fighter V
Racing Game of the Year
- Driveclub VR
- Forza Horizon 3
Role-playing/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year
- Dark Souls 3
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Hyper Light Drifter
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- World of Warcraft: Legion
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 2017
- Madden NFL 2017
- MLB 16 The Show
- NBA 2K17
- Steep
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- The Banner Saga 2
- Deus Ex GO
- Fire Emblem Fates
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- XCOM 2
Storytelling Kategorien
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Nick Reyes
- Firewatch – Delilah
- Firewatch – Henry
- The Last Guardian – Trico
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Nathan Drake
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Firewatch
- Inside
- Oxenfree
- That Dragon, Cancer
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Sonstige Kategorien
Immersive Reality Game of the year
- Eagle Flight
- I Expect You to Die
- Job Simulator
- The Lab
- Superhot VR
DICE Sprite Award (honoriert innovative und risikofreundliche Titel)
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday
- Firewatch
- Inside
- Superhot
- That Dragon, Cancer
Handheld Game of the Year
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Fire Emblem Fates
- Kirby: Planet Robobot
- Pokemon Sun and Moon
- Severed
Mobile Game of the Year
- Clash Royale
- Crashlands
- Gardenscapes – New Acres
- Pokemon GO
- Reigns
Technische Kategorien
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Inside
- The Last Guardian
- Overwatch
- Street Fighter V
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Battlefield 1
- Firewatch
- Inside
- The Last Guardian
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Abzu
- Battlefield 1
- Doom
- The Last Guardian
- Titanfall 2
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
- Battlefield 1
- Inside
- The Last Guardian
- Quantum Break
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Battlefield 1
- No Man’s Sky
- Overwatch
- Titanfall 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Eagle Flight
- I Expect You to Die
- Job Simulator
- Superhot VR
- Tilt Brush